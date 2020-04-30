NZ will play against Scotland at 3:00 pm while Afghanistan will take on India at 7:00 pm

DUBAI (Dunya News) – In the International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 Cricket World Cup, two matches will be played on Wednesday.

In the first match, New Zealand will play against Scotland at 3:00 pm in Dubai while in the second match Afghanistan will take on India at Abu Dhabi at 7:00 p.m.

Earlier, Kagiso Rabada took 3-20 and skipper Temba Bavuma made an unbeaten 31 as South Africa beat Bangladesh by six wickets at the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday to edge closer to the semi-finals.

Rabada and fellow quick Anrich Nortje shared six wickets between them to skittle out Bangladesh for 84 in 18.2 overs in Abu Dhabi.

South Africa lost four wickets but Bavuma steered the team home in 13.3 overs to boost their semi-final hopes with three wins from four Super 12 matches.

Bangladesh officially bowed out of the race for the final four after losing all their four matches.

In second match, opening partnership (113) for Pakistan between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan helped Men in Green to crush Namibia in their fourth match of International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final with a comfortable 45-run win over Namibia . However, Rizwan has been declared man of the match.