Saud hits century, Omair scores 93 as Shaheens-Sri Lanka A match ends in draw

(Dunya News) - Captain Saud Shakeel hit an unbeaten 118 and Omair Bin Yousuf scored 93 as Pakistan Shaheens drew their rain affected first four-day match against Sri Lanka A at the Pallekele International Stadium on Sunday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 187 for 1, Saud and Omair took their second-wicket partnership to 206 runs before Asitha Fernando dismissed Omair seven runs shy of his sixth first-class century. The Karachi-born, 22-year-old hit 11 fours in his 250-ball effort.

Saud posted the 11th first-class century of his career, the left-hander scored 118 runs off 223 balls (13 fours) before retiring.

Kamran Ghulam added 93 runs for the third-wicket with Usman Salahuddin before Shaheens declared their first innings at 324 for two after 115 overs batting. The visitors gained a healthy 183 runs lead over the hosts who had been limited to 141 in their first innings.

Kamran scored an unbeaten 58 laced with seven fours in his 118-ball innings, Usman remained unbeaten on 20 off 89 balls. Fernando and Lasith Embuldeniya took the two wickets to fall.

Sri Lanka A scored 144 for 2 in 30.3 overs in their second innings when match was called-off. Kamil Mishra top-scored with 98 off 97 balls with the help of 19 fours.

Kamil was dismissed two short of his century by Qasim Akram and the match was declared a draw with his dismissal.

Scores in Brief

Match Drawn

Sri Lanka A 141 (Vishwa Fernando 30 not out, Lahiru Udara 23; Naseem Shah 5-53, Khurram Shehzad 3-25, Irfanullah Shah 2-40 ) and 144 for 2, 30.3 overs (Kamil Mishra 98; Qasim Akram 1-37)

Pakistan Shaheens 324 for 2 declared, 115 overs (Saud Shakeel 118, Omair Bin Yousuf 93, Kamran Ghulam 58; Asitha Fernando 1-56)