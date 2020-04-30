Moheer, Waqas hit centuries; Arafat takes five-wicket haul on day-one of fourth-round matches

(Dunya News) - The fourth round matches of the National U19 Championship (three-day) commenced at six venues.

On the first-day, Moheer Saeed and Mohammad Waqas representing Southern Punjab U19 Blues and Central Punjab U19 Blues, respectively hit centuries, while Southern Punjab U19 Whites Arafat Ahmed took a five-wicket haul.

In a Pool A fixture being played at the Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala, Balochistan U19 Whites were dismissed for 75 in the 31st over. Left-arm spinner Arafat Ahmed took five wickets for 16, while Mohammad Shehzad picked four for 18.

At Stumps, Southern Punjab U19 Whites were 241 for four in 51 overs. Shehzad returned undefeated on 90, while Aun Shahzad struck 53.

In a Pool B fixture between Southern Punjab U19 Blues and Balochistan U19 Blues at the National Ground in Islamabad, Southern Punjab declared their first innings on 306 for four in 78 overs. Left-handed opening batter Moheer Saeed top-scored with 161-ball 112, hitting 11 fours and two sixes. Mohammad Danish contributed 77, while Hamza Nawaz returned undefeated on 50 off 67 balls, laced with four fours.

At stumps, Balochistan U19 Blues were 35 for one in 12.2 overs.

In another Pool B fixture that commenced at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi, Central Punjab U19 Blues declared their innings on 322 for six in 77 overs against Northern U19 Blues. Mohammad Waqas coming to bat at number five top-scored with unbeaten 103 off 115 balls, laced with 15 fours and two sixes. He was supported by Sameer Saqib (62 off 135, 12 fours) and Mohammad Hasnaat Abbas (58 off 64, 10 fours).

Northern’s Mehran Mumtaz picked three for 50.

In return, Northern U19 Blues were 48 for one in 13 overs when stumps were drawn.

In a Pool A fixture being staged at the Lahore Country Club Muridke, Sindh U19 Whites were bowled out for 306 in the 79th over against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites. Sindh’s Ghazi Ghori top-scored with 86, while Adeel Meo scored 49. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohammad Ayaz and Ismail Khan grabbed three wickets apiece.

At stumps, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites were 15 for no loss in four overs.

In another Pool A fixture, Northern U19 Whites were dismissed for 133 against Central Punjab U19 White at Sports Stadium in Sargodha. Northern’s Suleman Asif top-scored with unbeaten 56. Central Punjab’s Mohammad Awais grabbed four for 30, while Hasan Ali picked two for 43.

In return, Central Punjab U19 Whites were 99 for one in 32 overs when stumps were drawn.

In a Pool B fixture being staged at the Shalimar Ground in Islamabad, Sindh U19 Blues batting first declared their innings on 289 for nine in 80 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues. Talha Ahsan top-scored with 71, while Rizwan Mehmood struck 58. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Maaz Sadaqat and Mohammad Yaseen Khan grabbed three wickets each.

At stumps, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues were 16 for one in eight overs.

Scores in Brief –Pool A

Balochistan U19 Whites v Southern Punjab U19 Whites at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala

Balochistan U19 Whites 75 all out, 30.5 overs (Arafat Ahmed 5-16, Mohammad Shahzad 4-18)

Southern Punjab U19 Whites 241-4, 51 overs (Mohammad Shahzad 90 all out, Aun Shahzad 53, Arafat Ahmed 45; Yahya Khan 2-51)

Sindh U19 Whites v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites at Lahore Country Club, Muridke

Sindh U19 Whites 306 all out, 79 overs (Ghazi Ghori 86, Adeel Meo 49, Kashif Ali 46; Mohammad Ayaz 3-51, Ismail Khan 3-64, Abbas Ali 2-66)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 15-0, 4 overs

Northern U19 Whites v Central Punjab U19 Whites at Sports Stadium, Sargodha

Northern U19 Whites 133 all out, 52.3 overs (Suleman Asif 56 not out; Muhammad Awais 4-30, Hasan Ali 2-43)

Central Punjab U19 Whites 99-1, 32 overs (Usman Nadeem 40 not out, Azan Awais 31)

Scores in Brief –Pool B

Southern Punjab U19 Blues v Balochistan U19 Blues at National Ground, Islamabad

Southern Punjab U19 Blues 306-4 (decl), 78 overs (Moheer Saeed 112, Mohammad Danish 77, Hamza Nawaz 50 not out)

Balochistan U19 Blues 35-1, 12.2 overs

Central Punjab U19 Blues v Northern U19 Blues at Shoaib Akhtar Stadium, Rawalpindi

Central Punjab U19 Blues 322-6 (decl), 77 overs (Mohammad Waqas 103 not out, Sameer Saqib 62, Mohammad Hasnaat Abbas 58; Mehran Mumtaz 3-50)

Northern U19 Blues 48-1, 13 overs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues v Sindh U19 Blues at Shalimar Ground, Islamabad

Sindh U19 Blues 289-9 (decl), 80 overs (Talha Ahsan 71, Rizwan Mehmood 58, Nawaz Sharif 43 not out; Maaz Sadaqat 3-45, Mohammad Yaseen Khan 3-54)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues 16-1, 8 overs (Asif Ali 1-10)