DUBAI (Web Desk) – The man of the match of Friday’s T20 World Cup that took place between Pakistan and Afghanistan asked fans Aur Kuch Mery Laik (any thing else for me) after blistering performance of clinching four sixers in the last over of the incredible play.

According to the details, the video of Pakistani cricketer has gone viral in which the cricket star could be seen asking his fans for anything else that he could do for them.

“Anything else for me?,” he added, “Remember the name Asif Ali”.

It is pertinent to state here that Asif Ali s cameo of 25 from just 7 balls took Pakistan to victory with an over to spare against Afghanistan in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men s T20 World Cup 2021.

On the incredible victory of Green Shirts against Afghanistan cricket team, the cricket fraternity could not help lauding the contribution of the stunning cricketer.

Taking it to Twitter, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja, former Pakistani cricket players Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Umar Akmal and Shahdab Khan specifically appreciated the awe-aspiring performace of the cricketer.

Let s have a sneak peek to the congratulatory tweets.

