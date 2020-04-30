Nauman Niaz’s spat against Shoaib Akhtar receives further condolences by celebrities

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Television Coperation’s (PTV) off-aired sports anchor Nauman Niaz’s spat against former Pakistani Cricket star Shoaib Akhtar has further received condolences by other celebrities.

According to the details renowned Pakistani actor Iftikhar Thakur, recording a video message stated that the national heroes must be given respect especially before the international celebrities as they are the pride of the country.

In addition to this, famous Pakistani singer Amanat Ali declaring the incident as a shameful act on the part of sports show-host sided Shoaib Akhtar. He added that disrespecting a hero like Shoaib Akhtar is equivalent to disrespecting the heart of Pakistan. He went on to say that national heroes are the pride of country and the maintenance of their respect is responsibility of every Pakistani.

Speaking on the same topic, Adnan Shah Tipu said that people from the media Industry must behave in a friendly manner with the national stars. Pakistani cricket team won match from India then from New Zealand.

He mentioned that when whole of the country was celebrating the success, incident of such momentum brought a distasteful element to the national celebration. He emphasized that by apologies on the issues such disrespecting incidences could be avoided.

Famous Pakistani actor and speaker Haseeb Khan said that the respect is always acquired once it is given. Shoaib Akhtar proved the mettle of his abilities at various international forums which added to the dignity of our country. Furthermore, he said Shoaib is a national hero and must be respected at every national forum.



Watch their video message here.



