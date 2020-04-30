ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) administration has taken notice of sports anchor Dr Nauman Niaz‘s misbehavior with former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar during live show.



Shoaib Akhtar quit and walked off the show "Game On Hai" after being insulted by the anchor.



This all started when the ex-fast bowler gave credit to Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) Lahore Qalandars franchise for finding Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Lot of respect for #ShoaibAkhtar . Govt must take immediate action action against This guy #NaumanNiaz . @shoaib100mph pic.twitter.com/abg12Tgwh0 — Raja Khurram Zahid (@rajakhurram203) October 26, 2021

Responding to Akhtar’s statement, Nauman Niaz said, “You are being a little rude so I don t want to say this but if you’re being over-smart then you can go. I am saying this on air."



Later, the ex-cricketer apologized to the guests and announced his resignation from the panel. He said, “A lot of apologies guys, a lot of apologies. I am resigning from PTV. The way I have been treated on national TV, I don t think I should be sitting here right now. So, I am resigning. Thank you very much."



Other guests including West Indies batting legend Sir Vivian Richards, former England captain David Gower, former Pakistan women’s captain Sana Mir and former fast bowler Umar Gul were also part of the program to discuss Pakistan’s win against New Zealand in Twenty20 World Cup.