Sport brings you together and it never divides, opines Sania Mirza

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Renowned Indian Tennis player and wife of former captain Pakistan cricket team Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza has opined that sports bring individuals together and added that it never creates divisions.

Sania, updating her Instagram story with a video that featured

Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim who could be seen having conversation with former captain Indian cricket team MS Dhoni, identified the beauty of sports.

She captioned her video with the statement, "True story. Sport brings you together with it never divides".

It is pertinent to state here that the captain Indian cricket team Virat Kohli also appreciated the performance of Green Shirts in the blockbuster T20 World Cup match between two historic rival countries. He, specifically, hugged the two superstars of the memorable match i.e. Babar and Rizwan which reflected the same stance Mirza opined in her Instagram story.

