The Afghans will be aiming to build on their fine form with focus being on captain Mohammad Nabi.

SHARJAH (Dunya News) – Afghanistan set 191 runs target for Scotland in a Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad gave the team a decent start, adding 29 runs from the first four overs.

Debutant Saffyan Sharif got the all-important breakthrough for Scotland, dismissing Mohammad Shahzad for 22.

Matt Watt then removed the dangerous Hazratullah Zazai, who fell 6 runs short of his half-century.

Earlier, Afghanistan had won the toss and skipper Mohammad Nabi has decided to bat first against Scotland.

The 36-year-old was in fine form in his side s warm-up match against West Indies. In the game, he bowled 22 dot balls out of 24 and only conceded two singles.

The all-rounder also registered three wickets. Meanwhile, Scotland progressed from the qualification stage and topped Group B ahead of Bangladesh.

Scotland will be relying a lot on bowler Josh Davey for the wickets. The seamer is currently in terrific form and registered eight wickets in three fixtures.

Squad

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (capt), George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal