Harbhajan Singh praises Babar, Rizwan's batting in T20 WC match against India

MUMBAI (Dunya News) – Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has praised the outstanding performance of Pakistani openers, captain Babar Azam and wicket keeper Mohammad Rizwan, in match against India in International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup.



Expressing his views on Indian television channel, Harbhajan said that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan played the game with maturity and made stunning partnership.



Pakistan didn’t take any chance in first three overs and exercised batting and bowling skills without getting panic at any stage in the match, he added.



The Indian cricketer further said that if Babar Azam continues to perform with such a spirit, he will definitely come equivalent to Inzamam-ul-Haq and Saleem Malik.