SHARJAH (Dunya News) – Afghanistan will play against Scotland in International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup in Sharjah today (Monday).



The match will start at 07 pm (PST).

Earlier, Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets to register their first win over their arch-rivals in a Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

Chasing 152 for victory, Babar (68) and Rizwan (79) took apart the Indian bowling as they steered their team home with 13 balls to spare in Dubai.

Left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi set up victory - their first over their neighbours in six attempts in the tournament - with figures of 3-31 that kept down India to 151-7 despite a valiant 57 from skipper Virat Kohli.