ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – UK High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner has asked Indian counterpart to be ready for Pak-India high voltage clash in the World Cup T20 on Sunday (today).

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan and India will open their T20 World Cup campaigns with a Super 12 clash at the Dubai International Stadium. The match will be started at 7pm today.

Dr Christian Turner is also enthusiastic about the biggest match between Pak-India and while sending a message to his Indian counterpart to be ready. “I am sure Pak vs India is going to be a great game for all the fans across the Earth globe Europe-Africa ICC T20 World Cup,” he tweeted.

— Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) October 24, 2021

India are 12-0 in world cup cricket history and 5-0 in T20 world cups alone.

Virat Kohli, who has begun his final mission as Indian captain at T20 Cricket, said he and other members of the team see it as just another game. But he had to admit that he felt the elements around the match were different. “I just approached this game as another game of cricket and I know there’s a lot of hype around this game, more about ticket sales and ticket demand,” Kori said. Told the media last week.

Pakistan will participate in the tournament with the results of several seesaws. They defeated the West Indies 1-0 in the four-game T20I series, which was hit by the rain that washed away three games.

However, they were unable to play the five-game T20I series with New Zealand at home after losing 2-1 in England before that and New Zealand withdrawing from the tour at the last minute.

They hold most of their expectations on captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Lizwan. Babal said he would not have in mind a record of no victory over India on Sunday. “Honestly, I don’t want to focus on the past. I’m looking forward to this World Cup. We will focus on our strengths and abilities and apply it on the day,” said the Pakistani captain.