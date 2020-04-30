England opt to field against West Indies in second T20 World Cup Super 12 match

ABU DHABI (Dunya News) – England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl first against defending champions West Indies in the second Super 12 match of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai on Saturday.

Carlos Brathwaite hit four straight sixes off Ben Stokes in that dramatic final in Kolkata, but both players are missing from this tournament.

Morgan, who is looking for a double World Cup triumph after he led England to the 50-over title in 2019, said the team has the balance to make an impact.

"We get balance with Liam (Livingstone) and Moeen (Ali), so it gives us three seamers and three spinners," Morgan said at the toss.

"We are excited about the start of our campaign tonight."

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said his team is looking to the likes of 42-year-old "legend" Chris Gayle to fire up the team.

"We have an all-round team. Just a matter of us coming together and playing," said Pollard.

"Chris Gayle, legend for us...Looking forward to what we can do as a team more than individuals."

Both teams decided to take a knee once the anthems had been played.

Teams

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (capt), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul

