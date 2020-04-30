Babar Azam will lead the team as captain against India on October 24.

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Saturday have announced 12-member squad for their first match against India in ongoing Internal Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup.



According to details, Babar Azam will lead the team as captain while Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali and Mohammad Hafeez have also been included in the squad.



Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf will also play in the match that is scheduled on October 24 (Sunday) at 07:00pm PST.

Billions of cricket fans across the globe will be glued to their televisions and nearly 30,000 spectators will be inside the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday to witness Pakistan open their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign.

India won the inaugural tournament in 2007 at The Wanderers in Johannesburg, beating Pakistan by five runs, before Pakistan lifted the trophy in 2009 at Lord’s, defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets.

On the ICC T20I Rankings, India is ranked second and Pakistan third, just five points behind.