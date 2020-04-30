Babar Azam said definitely we have played a lot of cricket in the UAE

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam while commenting on the upcoming high-voltage Pak-India clash said that Indian team is a favorite but anything can happen in T20.

"Until a week ago, I had some concerns about the team, but after the recent changes, our team has become the best combination," the national team captain said in an interview with a foreign news agency.

Speaking on the occasion, Babar said that the senior players of the Pakistani team have been playing against India for many years.

"Definitely we have played a lot of cricket in the UAE," Babar said when asked about his team’s dismal 0-5 record against India in T20 World Cup clashes.

"These conditions suit us and we know how to play here. We need to keep things simple in all the departments."

It is to be noted that there is going to be a big clash between Pakistan and India in the T20 World Cup on October 24 for which there is a lot of excitement in cricket fans.