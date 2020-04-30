ABU DHABI (Dunya News) – Ireland have won the toss and opted to bat field against Sri Lanka in eighth match of the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie said the dew factor is a reason for chasing. "We have to be a bit smart, whether we are bowling or batting first."

"It s a very good wicket. We have discussed a lot about Powerplay batting, first game was awesome, and confidence levels are high," says Dasun Shanaka.

Squad

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andy Balbirnie (capt), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young.