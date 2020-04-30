Both Raja and Ganguly discussed several areas of common interest for both during this meeting.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Friday invited Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman (PCB) Ramiz Raja to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final.

According to sources, the PCB Chairman and the BCCI President met on the sidelines of the Asian Cricket Council’s Executive Board meeting on Friday.

Both Raja and Ganguly discussed several areas of common interest for both during this meeting.

Sources said that the informal meeting between the two heads of the boards took place in a cordial atmosphere while the two discussed the revival of Asian block and mutual cricket.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan will take on India in the upcoming T20 World Cup on October 24 in Dubai.