LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the final squad for the ICC Men s T20 Cricket World Cup 2021 after three changes.

According to the press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the national selectors confirmed Pakistan’s squad, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates from 17 October to 14 November.

From the squad that was announced on September 4 and after taking into consideration player performances and form, the selectors have made three changes.

According to the changes made by PCB in the final 15, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali have replaced Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain respectively, while Fakhar Zaman, who was originally named as a travel reserve, has swapped places with Khushdil Shah.

The decision on Sohaib Maqsood’s inclusion in the squad will be made following medical advice. The top-order batter underwent MRI scans for the lower back after the October 6 National T20 match against Northern and missed Thursday’s Punjab derby against Central Punjab.

PCB Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim said, “After reviewing player performances in the highly-competitive National T20 and in consultation with the team management, we have decided to include Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.”

“The three in-form players bring with them wealth of experience and talent, and provide further stability, balance and strength to the side. It must be tough for Azam, Khushdil and Hasnain for missing out but they still have a lot to offer in their careers. They are in our future plans as a lot of cricket has to be played post the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and in the lead up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.”

“I am pleased with the intensity and high quality of cricket that we have witnessed in the National T20. It has not only provided the players excellent match practice in the lead up to the UAE competition, it has also given us the opportunity to closely monitor the player progress and then make decisions that are in the best interest of the side for what will be a cut-throat tournament,” the chief selector maintained.

Pakistan’s 15-player squad:



Babar Azam (captain, Central Punjab)

Shadab Khan (vice-captain, Northern)

Asif Ali

Fakhar Zaman

Haider Ali

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Imad Wasim

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Wasim

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Sohaib Maqsood

Traveling reserves – Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab)

Player Support Personnel: Mansoor Rana (manager), Saqlain Mushtaq (interim head coach), Shahid Aslam (assistant head coach), Matthew Hayden (batting consultant), Vernon Philander (bowling consultant), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Talha Ejaz (team analyst), Col (retd) Muhammad Imran (Security Manager), Ibrahim Badees (media and digital manager), Dr Najeeb Soomro (team doctor) and Malang Ali (Masseur)

Schedule of Pakistan’s matches in T20 World Cup 2021:



(All matches to start at 1900 Pakistan time)

24 Oct – Pakistan v India, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

26 Oct – Pakistan v New Zealand, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

29 Oct – Pakistan v Afghanistan, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

2 Nov – Pakistan v A2, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium, Abdu Dhabi

7 Nov –Pakistan v B1, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final schedule:



10 Nov – 1st semi-final, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

11 Nov – 2nd semi-final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

14 Nov – Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai