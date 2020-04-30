LAHORE: (Dunya News) - Pakistan Super League franchises are not happy with the the newly appointed cricket board chairman Ramiz Raja. The financial model of the PSL has been a center piece of conflict between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises for the past few years.



The team owners filed a case against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the Lahore High Court (LHC) after suffering major losses, due to the current financial model in September last year.



Multan Sultan’s had requested the chairman to fix the US dollar rate on the franchises annual fees and have also asked for a financial relief for the last two editions of the league, both of which have been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.



The PCB chairman, reportedly, didn’t pay heed to the concerns of franchises.