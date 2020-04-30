The cricket board said that the new profit-sharing model was part of its commitment

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja on Monday offered a new financial model to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises.

The new model was presented during the PSL Governing Council meeting on Monday, offered relaxation in payments to all six franchises as part of the Covid-19 relief for the fifth and sixth editions of the PSL.

It also offers an increased share from the Central Pool of Revenue (CRP) from PSL 7 to 20, and a fixation of the dollar rate in local currency to end the uncertainty surrounding annual payments.

The cricket board said that the new profit-sharing model was part of its commitment and resolve to assist and support the franchises so that they can continue to play their crucial role in the growth of cricket in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Ramiz Raja said: “Taking into the account legal and contractual framework, the PCB has offered a new financial model to the franchisees with the sole purpose of supporting and resolving their concerns.”

He said that the PCB expects the franchisees to accept this offer so that we can switch our focus on strengthening the PSL brand.