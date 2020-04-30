Pakistani cricketers called up for National T20 Cup, to begin on Sep 23

LAHORE (Web Desk) – After New Zealand’s abrupt tour abandonment, Pakistani cricketers have been called up for the National T20 Cup starting from September 23.

It is noteworthy here that the decision came in the wake of New Zealand’s decision to pull out of a cricket series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi at the last minute due to some unfounded security threats.

The tournament, initially scheduled to be played in Multan from September 25, will now start two days ahead of schedule in Rawalpindi, where matches will be held till October. It’s second phase will be played in Lahore from October 4-11.

The event will feature all top Pakistan players who will play for the six provincial associations.