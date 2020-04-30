(Dunya News) – West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle has announced to visit Pakistan after New Zealand called off series.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, Chris Gayle stated, “I’m going to Pakistan”.W coming with me? he further asked.

Following the Gayle’s tweet, several Pakistani cricket fans expressed delight and hailed his statement.

I’m going to Pakistan tomorrow, who coming with me? — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) September 18, 2021

It is to be mentioned here that New Zealand on Friday had called off a series of one day internationals against Pakistan over security concerns, New Zealand s cricket body and local board officials said, minutes after the first match was due to start.

"New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series," the Pakistan Cricket board said in a statement.

"Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same," the PCB statement read.

"The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team," the statement added.