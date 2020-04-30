Shahid Afridi said it was time for the English Cricket Board to support Pakistan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has said that it is time for the English Cricket Board (ECB) to show their appreciation of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) through actions and not words.

The cricketing legend took to the twitter to and said, "It is time for @ecb_cricket to show their appreciation of @therealpcb through actions and not words."

“Despite the mind boggling @blackcaps decision, Pakistan remains a safe place to tour,” Afridi wrote on his twitter handle.

— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 18, 2021

He further said, “The ECB shouldn t forget our support for them last year in a very tough Covid-19 situation.”