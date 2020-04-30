No players or backroom staff have been identified as close contacts and all are free to contest

LONDON (AFP) - England s one-day international against Sri Lanka on Tuesday will go ahead as planned despite a Covid-19 alert caused by a positive test for match referee Phil Whitticase.

Whitticase served for the three-match T20 series between the sides, which concluded on Saturday, but was found to be carrying the virus during a PCR test completed on Friday.

No players or backroom staff have been identified as close contacts and all are free to contest Tuesday s match in Durham as planned.

However, Whitticase and seven individuals from the officiating and anti-corruption teams have been instructed to self-isolate for 10 days.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that ICC Match Referee Phil Whitticase has tested positive for COVID-19," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

"No members of the two teams were impacted. Alternative arrangements will be put in place to ensure Tuesday s ODI goes ahead as planned."