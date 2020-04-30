Pakistan are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20s against England on the tour.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan men’s cricket team reached Birmingham on a chartered plane on Friday for limited-overs series against England, Dunya News reported.

Soon after arrival in Birmingham, the Pakistan squad left for Derby where the players will remain in isolation for three days. After completion of three-day isolation, Pakistan team will be allowed to practice in Derby for seven days.

From Derby, Pakistan squad will leave for Cardiff on July 6. The first match of the one-day international series between Pakistan and England will be played in Cardiff on July 8.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20s against England on the tour.

