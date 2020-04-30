Buttler sustained the injury in the first T20 in Cardiff

(Reuters) - England s wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has been ruled out of their final Twenty20 game and one-day international (ODI) series against Sri Lanka after injuring his calf muscle, the country s cricket cricket board (ECB) said on Friday.

Buttler sustained the injury in the first T20 in Cardiff, where his unbeaten 68 propelled England to an eight-wicket victory.

The 30-year-old missed the second game after feeling tightness in his calf and an MRI scan on Thursday confirmed he had a small muscle tear. Dawid Malan replaces him in the ODI squad.

England lead the T20 series 2-0 with the final match to be played in Southampton on Saturday. The three-match ODI series begins on Tuesday in Chester-le-Street.