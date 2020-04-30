NORTH SOUND (Web Desk) - Twin sisters Kycia Knight and Kyshona Knight returned to the West Indies Women squad for three T20Is against Pakistan Women, which will be the side s first home internationals in 19 months. Both last played for West Indies in 2019.

The team will be led by Stafanie Taylor, with Anisa Mohammed appointed vice-captain. A squad size of 13, though, meant top-order batter Natasha McLean, middle-order batter Shemaine Campbelle and leg-spinner Afy Fletcher, who were part of the T20I side in England last year, couldn t find a place this time.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Reniece Boyce will lead the West Indies A team that will play a three-match T20 series against Pakistan A. Seamer Shabika Gajnabi and all-rounder Cherry Ann-Fraser -- both were part of the senior side in England -- also found a place in the 15-member A squad.

The A side also includes 16-year-old left-arm medium-pacer Zaida James and 17-year-old right-arm medium-pacer Jannillea Glasgow. The uncapped duo was part of the pre-series training camp.

All 28 players, from the senior and the A side, will be eligible to be picked for the five-match ODI series that follows the T20Is.

"This series against Pakistan has come at an opportune time because the West Indies players have not been able to face international opponents since September 2020," the lead selector for West Indies women s cricket, Ann Browne-John, said in a CWI release. "It s exciting that not only will the senior team be in action, but for the very first time a West Indies A team will have the opportunity to compete against international opposition.

"As we prepare for the upcoming five CG Insurance ODI match series, these three T20Is will enable the senior team to ease themselves back into the international arena. The A team matches are an excellent chance for some of the younger players who have not been able to find a place in the senior team to show their skills."

The A team will play its T20 matches on the same day and at the same venue, preceding the senior team s matches. The A team is also scheduled to play three one-dayers.

T20I squad: Stafanie Taylor (capt), Anisa Mohammed (vice-capt), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman.

A team - T20 squad: Reniece Boyce (capt), Shabika Gajnabi (vice-capt), Shanika Bruce, Cherry Ann-Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Isaac, Zaida James, Japhina Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Steffie Soogrim, Rachel Vincent, Rashada Williams.

