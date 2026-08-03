Relief for motorists as petrol, diesel prices slashed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has announced a fresh reduction in petroleum prices, bringing relief to motorists and businesses by lowering the rates of both petrol and high-speed diesel.

The revised prices will come into effect from August 4, 2026, following the latest fortnightly review.

According to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division, the new fuel prices have been determined on the recommendations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) under the government's petroleum pricing mechanism.

The price of Motor Spirit (MS), commonly known as petrol, has been reduced by Rs4.20 per litre, bringing the new ex-depot price down to Rs331.95 per litre from the previous Rs336.15 per litre.

The reduction is expected to provide some relief to millions of motorists, commuters and households already facing high transportation costs.

The government has also lowered the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs2.45 per litre.

Following the reduction, the new price of HSD has been fixed at Rs389.93 per litre, compared with the previous Rs392.38 per litre.

The cut is likely to benefit the transport, agriculture and logistics sectors, where diesel is the primary fuel for commercial vehicles and heavy machinery.

The Petroleum Division said the revised prices were finalised in line with the government's petroleum pricing mechanism after OGRA reviewed international oil prices, exchange rate movements and other relevant factors.

The new rates will remain in force from August 4 until the next review.