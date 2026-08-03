Goods transporters announce nationwide strike from August 8

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The All Pakistan Goods Transporters Alliance has announced an indefinite nationwide strike from August 8, citing unresolved concerns over fuel prices, toll charges, taxation and transport regulations.

Alliance President Malik Shehzad Awan, speaking at a press conference, said goods transporters across the country would stop operations from Saturday unless their demands were addressed.

The transporters called for the withdrawal of recent increases in petroleum prices and toll taxes and demanded the resignation of Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik.

They also urged the government to revise the mechanism for setting fuel prices, calling for petrol and diesel rates to be determined monthly rather than daily.

Another major demand concerns withholding tax. The transporters called for the rate to be reduced from 7 per cent to 2pc, arguing that the existing burden was affecting the transport sector.

Transport regulations among key demands



The alliance also demanded implementation of the axle-load regime and called for the withdrawal of Customs SRO 1619/2024.

Transporters further opposed regulations concerning the cancellation or removal of vehicles that are 10 to 20 years old, arguing that such measures would create additional difficulties for the industry.

The alliance also called for changes to compensation provisions in fatal road accidents, including withdrawal of the Rs9.7 million diyat-related requirement mentioned during the press conference.

Another demand was the issuance of HTV licences to drivers, with the transporters arguing that licensing arrangements should facilitate qualified heavy-vehicle drivers.

Demands for improved facilities

The transporters also raised infrastructure and security concerns at major ports.

They demanded dedicated parking facilities at Karachi Port and Port Qasim, saying better arrangements were needed to manage commercial vehicles and cargo operations.

The alliance also called for improved law and order in Balochistan, where insecurity can disrupt the movement of goods and increase operational risks for transporters.

In Sindh, the group demanded the withdrawal of the provincial government's third-party insurance requirement.

The announcement of an indefinite strike could affect the movement of freight across Pakistan if the dispute remains unresolved. Goods transporters play a central role in supplying industrial, agricultural and retail markets, meaning a prolonged shutdown could potentially disrupt supply chains and increase transportation costs.

The government has yet to announce whether negotiations will be held with the transporters to address their demands before the proposed strike begins.