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PSX opens week on bullish note with massive gains

PSX opens week on bullish note with massive gains
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Summary The bullish momentum pushed the KSE-100 Index to 178,985 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan's stock market opened the new trading week on a strong note, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index surging by more than 2,118.54 points on Monday, following US President Donald Trump's announcement of the start of negotiations with Iran.

The bullish momentum pushed the KSE-100 Index to 178,212.65 points, reflecting renewed investor confidence and broad-based buying across the market.

The rally came after the index had closed at 176,094 points at the end of the previous trading session.

Market analysts attributed the sharp gains to improved global investor sentiment after the announcement of US-Iran talks, which eased concerns over regional tensions and boosted optimism in financial markets
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