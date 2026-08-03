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Japan confirms joint FX intervention with U.S., says won't hesitate for more

Japan confirms joint FX intervention with U.S., says won't hesitate for more
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Summary Japan said it coordinated yen-buying intervention with the U.S. on Friday to curb excessive currency volatility, warning it stands ready to take further action if disorderly market moves continue.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Finance Ministry ​said it conducted ‌coordinated yen-buying intervention with the ​United States ​on Friday to ⁠address recent "excessive ​volatility and disorderly ​movements" in the yen, adding it ​would not ​hesitate to take further ‌action.

In ⁠a statement issued on Monday, Finance Minister ​Satsuki ​Katayama ⁠said the ministry "remains attentive ​and in ​close ⁠communication with counterparts at the ⁠U.S. ​Treasury".

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