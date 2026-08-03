Japan confirms joint FX intervention with U.S., says won't hesitate for more

Summary Japan said it coordinated yen-buying intervention with the U.S. on Friday to curb excessive currency volatility, warning it stands ready to take further action if disorderly market moves continue.
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Finance Ministry said it conducted coordinated yen-buying intervention with the United States on Friday to address recent "excessive volatility and disorderly movements" in the yen, adding it would not hesitate to take further action.
In a statement issued on Monday, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said the ministry "remains attentive and in close communication with counterparts at the U.S. Treasury".