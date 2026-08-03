TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Finance Ministry ​said it conducted ‌coordinated yen-buying intervention with the ​United States ​on Friday to ⁠address recent "excessive ​volatility and disorderly ​movements" in the yen, adding it ​would not ​hesitate to take further ‌action.

In ⁠a statement issued on Monday, Finance Minister ​Satsuki ​Katayama ⁠said the ministry "remains attentive ​and in ​close ⁠communication with counterparts at the ⁠U.S. ​Treasury".