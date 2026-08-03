Pakistan stocks surge over 2,100 points after Iran-US talks signal

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s stock market witnessed a strong rally on Monday, with the benchmark index gaining more than 2,100 points by the close of trading amid improved investor sentiment following developments in US-Iran relations.

Trading began on a highly positive note, with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) 100 Index gaining more than 2,700 points during the opening phase.

The surge pushed the benchmark index to 178,985 points, reflecting strong buying interest across the market.

The positive momentum continued throughout the trading session as investors responded favourably to news that US President Donald Trump had announced the start of talks with Iran.

At the close of business, the KSE-100 Index stood at 178,200 points, recording a gain of 2,105 points compared with the previous session.

The benchmark had closed at 176,094 points on the final trading day of the previous week.

Market sentiment was supported by expectations that progress towards dialogue between Washington and Tehran could help ease geopolitical tensions in the region. Any reduction in the risk of a wider conflict could also improve investor confidence and reduce concerns surrounding international energy markets and regional trade.

The strong opening and sustained gains reflected increased buying activity as investors assessed the potential impact of the latest geopolitical developments on Pakistan’s economy and financial markets.

The rally comes after a period in which global markets have remained sensitive to developments involving Iran, the United States and the wider Middle East.

For Pakistan, movements in global oil prices and regional stability are particularly important because changes in energy costs can influence the country’s import bill, inflation outlook and external account position.

The latest rise in equities therefore reflects not only domestic market factors but also investor reaction to international developments.

Analysts and investors are expected to closely monitor further developments in US-Iran talks, particularly any indications that diplomatic engagement could reduce the possibility of further military escalation.