Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Gold prices in Pakistan surge following global trend

Gold prices in Pakistan surge following global trend
Updated on

Summary In the international market, gold climbed by $17 per ounce, taking the global price to $4,060 per ounce

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold prices registered a notable increase in both local and international markets on Monday.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,700 per tola to Rs428,436, while the rate for 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,457 to Rs367,314.

Silver prices also moved higher, with 24-karat silver gaining Rs54 per tola to reach Rs6,291.

In the international market, gold climbed by $17 per ounce, taking the global price to $4,060 per ounce.
 

Browse Topics
Business

Related News

PSX opens week on bullish note with massive gains
Japan confirms joint FX intervention with U.S., says won't hesitate for more
Oil prices drop after Trump calls off strikes against Iran
Trump stands to profit off US policy announcements by selling fast access to his social media posts
Featured

Police Martyrs Day being observed across country

PM Shehbaz congratulates Nawaz Sharif, PML-N candidates over AJK election success

Khawaja Asif calls Mohsin Naqvi government's 'most powerful minister'

AJK CEC did not address PPP's complaints: Raja Pervez Ashraf

Marriyum Aurangzeb rejects rigging claims as PML-N leads in AJK polls