Gold prices in Pakistan surge following global trend

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold prices registered a notable increase in both local and international markets on Monday.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,700 per tola to Rs428,436, while the rate for 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,457 to Rs367,314.

Silver prices also moved higher, with 24-karat silver gaining Rs54 per tola to reach Rs6,291.

In the international market, gold climbed by $17 per ounce, taking the global price to $4,060 per ounce.

