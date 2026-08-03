Dollar falls further against rupee in interbank market

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The US dollar continued its downward movement against the Pakistani rupee on Monday, declining by three paisas in the interbank market.

According to market data, the dollar closed at Rs277.77 against the rupee at the end of the first trading session of the week.

The US currency had settled at Rs277.80 on the final trading day of the previous week.

The latest movement represents a modest gain for the rupee, although the exchange rate remained largely stable during the session.

The interbank exchange rate is closely monitored by businesses, importers, exporters and financial institutions because changes in the value of the rupee can influence import costs, external payments and broader economic conditions.

The rupee-dollar exchange rate also remains an important indicator for Pakistan's foreign exchange market, particularly as businesses assess the cost of imported goods and raw materials.

The latest three-paisa decline follows a period of relative stability in the interbank market.

Market participants are expected to continue watching developments in foreign exchange reserves, external financing, import demand and overall dollar liquidity for indications of the rupee's future direction.