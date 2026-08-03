Oil prices tumble as Trump announces talks with Iran

LONDON (Web Desk) – Global crude oil prices declined sharply on Monday after US President Donald Trump announced plans to pursue talks with Iran, prompting expectations that tensions in the Middle East could ease.

The decline came after Trump announced that plans for further military action against Iran had been called off and that diplomatic efforts would resume.

International oil markets responded positively to the prospect of reduced tensions, with traders betting that a diplomatic breakthrough could lower the risk of prolonged disruption to crude supplies from the region.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell by around 4.2 per cent to approximately $84 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined about 5pc to around $80 per barrel.

Market analysts said investors were selling oil contracts amid expectations that improved relations between Washington and Tehran could reduce the possibility of further disruption to energy supplies.

Hormuz remains a key concern

Despite the decline in prices, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has not yet returned to normal.

Iran has not announced a full reopening of the strategic waterway to international shipping. According to the information provided by Iranian authorities, discussions with Oman are continuing over the establishment of a temporary and secure maritime corridor.

If an agreement is reached, ships could potentially resume limited passage through the route. Such a development could further ease concerns over global oil and gas supplies and put additional downward pressure on prices.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy corridors, making any disruption there particularly sensitive for international markets.

Current oil flows through the route remain significantly below levels recorded before the conflict. Around 5 million barrels of crude per day are reportedly moving through a southern route near Oman's coast, compared with roughly 20 million barrels per day before the conflict.

Saudi Arabia redirects some exports

Saudi Arabia has also redirected part of its oil exports towards western markets through the Red Sea, using the Bab el-Mandeb route.

However, security concerns remain around the waterway because Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen have previously targeted shipping in the area.

As a result, energy traders remain cautious despite the decline in crude prices.

A successful US-Iran diplomatic process, combined with the full restoration of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, could significantly reduce the geopolitical risk premium currently reflected in oil prices.

Analysts say crude prices could move closer to pre-conflict levels if supplies return to normal and fears of further military escalation subside.

However, uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb and the broader security situation in the Middle East means the global energy market remains vulnerable to sudden price movements.