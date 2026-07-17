Auto, housing finance and private sector credit post strong growth in June: SBP

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Auto financing, housing finance, personal loans and bank lending to the private sector recorded significant growth in June 2026, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The central bank's report showed that auto financing rose 3.4% month-on-month and 38% year-on-year, reaching Rs381.69 billion by the end of June.

Housing finance also continued its upward trend, increasing 6.35% from the previous month and 29% compared with a year earlier. Outstanding housing loans reached Rs267.09 billion, up from Rs251.14 billion in May 2026.

The report further showed that personal loans increased 2.84% on a monthly basis and 7.68% year-on-year, taking the total outstanding amount to Rs282.89 billion.

Overall consumer financing expanded to Rs1.15 trillion, representing a 25.37% increase compared with the same period last year, reflecting higher demand for retail credit.

Bank lending to the private sector also recorded strong growth. According to the SBP, outstanding private sector credit reached Rs11.16 trillion in June, up 15.38% year-on-year.

Among key sectors, manufacturing remained the largest recipient of bank financing. Outstanding credit to the sector increased to Rs6.01 trillion, marking an annual growth of 12.26%.

Credit to the construction sector also expanded, rising to Rs236.15 billion, an increase of 12.27% compared with June 2025.

Meanwhile, financing extended to the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector reached Rs671.11 billion, recording the strongest annual growth among the major sectors at 35.64%.

The latest figures indicate continued expansion in bank lending across consumer and business segments, supported by increased demand for financing and improving credit activity.