Weekly inflation rises in Pakistan as prices of 27 essential items increase

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Pakistan's weekly inflation increased during the second week of the current fiscal year, with the prices of 27 essential commodities rising over the past week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) report showed that prices of 27 items increased, four items became cheaper, while the prices of 20 commodities remained unchanged during the week under review.

According to the PBS, the weekly inflation rate increased by 1.40%, while annual inflation, measured through the SPI, rose to 13.09%, up from 11.94% a week earlier.

Among food items, chicken prices recorded one of the largest increases, rising 14.66% over the week. Tomato prices climbed 22.79%, while onions became 1.53% more expensive. Potato prices also increased by 0.85%.

The report showed that the price of eggs rose by 2.15%, while garlic became 3.72% more expensive. Tea prices also increased by 1.56% during the week.

Energy-related products also registered notable increases. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices rose by 12.46%, while petrol prices increased by 4.40% and high-speed diesel (HSD) prices climbed 4.41%, marking the largest weekly increase among major fuel products.

Meanwhile, a small number of commodities became cheaper. According to the PBS, sugar prices declined by 0.36%, bananas fell 0.80%, moong lentils dropped 0.70%, and masoor lentils eased by 0.10%.

The weekly inflation report is based on the Sensitive Price Indicator, which tracks changes in the retail prices of essential goods across selected urban centres and income groups.