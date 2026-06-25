Pakistan, US discuss maritime cooperation, investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan and the United States discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the maritime sector, focusing on investment, trade, port development and the blue economy.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and United States Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker, who called on the minister at his office on Wednesday.

Junaid Chaudhry highlighted the strategic importance of Pakistan’s ports and coastal resources and invited US investors to explore opportunities in maritime infrastructure, shipping, logistics and port-related services.

He added that Pakistan was creating a business-friendly environment for foreign investors and welcomed greater American participation in developing the country’s blue economy.

Discussions also covered strengthening port infrastructure, improving logistics networks and enhancing connectivity to support regional and international trade.

Both sides exchanged views on boosting maritime commerce and unlocking investment tied to Pakistan’s growing blue economy and agreed in principle to establish a joint working group to promote coordination and expand bilateral engagement in the sector.

Charge Baker reaffirmed Washington’s interest in deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan and strengthening partnerships in maritime development, noting potential for collaboration in the blue economy and sustainable development. She also acknowledged Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability.

The meeting ended with both sides expressing commitment to enhance partnerships in maritime affairs, trade and investment to identify new cooperation opportunities and support sustainable economic growth.

