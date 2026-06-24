Oil prices slide to four-month low as easing tensions boost supply outlook

NEW YORK (AP) – Global oil prices extended their decline on Wednesday, with Brent crude falling to its lowest level in nearly four months amid easing geopolitical tensions and growing expectations of increased supply from key producers.

According to Bloomberg data, Brent crude traded at around $74.80 a barrel before sliding further to nearly $73.80 during the session. The decline marked the first time since late February that the international benchmark had fallen below the $75-a-barrel level.

The drop effectively erased much of the geopolitical risk premium that had been built into prices following heightened tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel earlier this year.

Market sentiment improved after reports of a US-Iran agreement and the resumption of normal shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil transit routes. The return of stability in the region has eased fears of disruptions to global energy supplies.

Investors have also been closely monitoring developments involving Iranian crude exports. Analysts said expectations of higher Iranian oil shipments increased after Washington reportedly relaxed some restrictions for a 60-day period, potentially allowing additional barrels to reach international markets.

The prospect of increased production from Gulf countries has further contributed to downward pressure on prices. Some producers have reportedly offered cargoes at discounted rates, raising expectations of ample supply in the months ahead.

Energy traders noted that concerns over supply disruptions had previously pushed prices higher, but improving conditions in the Middle East prompted investors to remove much of the additional risk premium embedded in crude markets.

The decline in prices could provide relief to oil-importing economies by lowering energy costs and easing inflationary pressures. Countries heavily dependent on imported fuel, including Pakistan, stand to benefit from weaker crude prices, which could help reduce import bills and support external accounts.

However, analysts cautioned that oil markets remain vulnerable to sudden geopolitical developments, production decisions by OPEC+ and changes in global demand, all of which could influence price movements in the coming weeks.