SMEDA to celebrate World MSME Day 2026 with awareness drive across Pakistan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is set to celebrate World MSME Day 2026 by organising awareness activities and interactive sessions across Pakistan as part of its mandate to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Observed globally on June 27 under the auspices of the United Nations, World MSME Day highlights the vital role of small businesses in driving innovation, creating employment opportunities and supporting inclusive economic growth.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has repeatedly emphasised the importance of MSMEs for Pakistan’s economic development, SMEDA aims to enhance awareness about government initiatives and strengthen engagement between entrepreneurs and public institutions.

With the support and guidance of the Ministry of Industries and Production, SMEDA will organise a series of activities at national and regional levels to recognise the resilience and achievements of Pakistan’s MSME sector while bringing support services closer to businesses.

Main event

The main interactive session is scheduled to take place at the Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries, where Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan is expected to deliver the keynote address.

The planned sessions will bring together entrepreneurs, chambers of commerce, trade bodies, women and youth-led startups, financial institutions and development partners to discuss opportunities and challenges faced by MSMEs.

District-level discussions are also being planned to establish stronger connections with local enterprises and provide a platform for dialogue on business growth, support mechanisms and emerging opportunities.

Sector support

As part of the initiative, SMEDA will highlight its key initiatives and major projects launched in recent years. The authority will also distribute shields among prominent stakeholders to acknowledge their contributions towards the development of Pakistan’s MSME sector.

In a statement, SMEDA Chief Executive Officer Ms Nadia Jahangir Seth said World MSME Day was an opportunity to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of millions of Pakistanis and renew collective efforts towards building an environment where enterprises can innovate, expand and compete.

She said SMEDA, under the strategic direction of the Ministry of Industries and Production and its Board members, is working on a three-year Business Plan focused on improving access to finance, encouraging business formalisation, promoting exports, expanding subcontracting opportunities, supporting climate-resilient enterprises and advancing women entrepreneurship.

“Our renewed focus is on equipping women-led and microenterprises with digital and financial literacy, product development and export readiness, while providing opportunities for market access, B2B linkages and value chain integration,” she said.

Future goals

The SMEDA chief executive said the observance of World MSME Day 2026 would provide a platform to raise awareness about the authority’s initiatives and encourage stronger collaboration among government bodies, financial institutions, academia and the private sector.

She added that such cooperation would support the development of a resilient and globally competitive MSME ecosystem in Pakistan.

As part of its renewed commitment and institutional rejuvenation, SMEDA has increased efforts to provide an enabling environment for MSMEs, particularly those operating in underserved areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan.

Through these initiatives, the authority aims to help businesses access available incentives, strengthen their operations and improve competitiveness to contribute more effectively to national economic growth.