SIFC approves White Oil Pipeline to strengthen Pakistan energy infrastructure

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has approved the Machike–Thallian–Tarru Jabba White Oil Pipeline (WOP), a key project aimed at improving Pakistan’s energy infrastructure and establishing a major south-to-north fuel transport corridor.

Officials said the project will modernise the country’s petroleum supply chain by shifting white oil transportation away from oil trucks to a dedicated pipeline system. This is expected to reduce transport costs, minimise fuel losses and improve overall delivery efficiency.

The pipeline is designed to extend Pakistan’s existing network from Karachi to Khyber, enabling the movement of petroleum products, including motor gasoline and high-speed diesel, across the country. It will connect Machike near Lahore to Tarru Jabba near Peshawar through a 477-kilometre route along the motorway corridor, with linkages to key points such as Attock Refinery, Chakpirana and Faqirabad.

The project is being developed by a consortium involving the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Inter-State Gas Systems (ISGS), under a project company known as Frontier Oil Company. Azerbaijan’s state-owned SOCAR holds a 25 percent share in the venture.

According to SIFC, the project will enhance energy security, ensure a more reliable fuel supply across regions, and strengthen investor confidence in Pakistan’s energy sector. It is also expected to generate employment during both its construction and operation.

SIFC has played a central role in facilitating large-scale investment, enabling progress on the strategically important project, which is seen as a major step toward sustainable economic growth and infrastructure development in Pakistan.