Saudi Arabia approves air transport services deal with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Saudi Arabia’s cabinet on Tuesday approved an air transport services agreement with Pakistan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, with the move expected to bolster connectivity between the two countries.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed agreements in the field of air transport services in the past. In August 2023, the two nations signed an agreement aimed at increasing the number of flights between them and reducing air fares for citizens.

The approval for the new air transport services agreement was granted by the Saudi cabinet in a meeting chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Jeddah.

“Approval of an agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the field of air transport services,” the SPA wrote on X. The agreement is a vital one for Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, considering thousands of Pakistanis travel to the Kingdom every year to perform Hajj and Umrah, and for work.

Over two million Pakistani expatriates live and work in Saudi Arabia, who travel back and forth between the two countries frequently.

Pakistan has also sought to enhance its air connectivity with China and Central Asian states as it hopes to increase bilateral trade and investment relations with these nations.

