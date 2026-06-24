Transport fares cut by up to 18pc after fuel price reduction

RAWALPINDI (APP) - Transport fares in Rawalpindi have been reduced by 12 to 18 percent following a decrease in petroleum prices on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The district administration and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) have issued revised fare lists with immediate effect.

According to the RTA secretary, fares were recalculated at the tehsil level to pass on the benefit of reduced fuel prices to the public.

Under the new rates, fares for AC diesel transport have been reduced by 12 percent, while non-AC diesel and petrol-run public transport fares have been cut by 15 per cent.

Goods transport fares have been reduced by 18 percent. Officials said that a strict monitoring mechanism has been enforced to ensure implementation, with special teams conducting checks at bus stands, wagon terminals and routes.

During the ongoing campaign, 464 vehicles were inspected, 86 were fined and penalties amounting to Rs280,000 were imposed for violations.

The administration warned that overcharging would invite strict legal action, including fines and possible vehicle impounding, adding that daily inspections would continue to ensure compliance and provide relief to commuters.

