Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Oil prices slide globally as maritime traffic resumes in Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices slide globally as maritime traffic resumes in Strait of Hormuz
Updated on

Summary Global oil prices have dropped, with U.S. crude falling to $72.54 and Brent crude to $76.50 per barrel, after shipping traffic successfully resumed through the Strait of Hormuz, easing global supply

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Global crude oil prices recorded a noticeable decline following the resumption of maritime traffic and shipping operations through the vital Strait of Hormuz chokepoint.

According to market details, the price of U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped by $1.32, settling at $72.54 per barrel. Similarly, the international benchmark, Brent crude, saw a price reduction of $1.40, bringing its trading price down to $76.50 per barrel.

Market experts noted that the easing of regional tensions and the restoration of a steady oil supply chain have significantly relieved pressure on global energy markets, leading to this downward price correction.

 

Browse Topics
Business

Related News

KSE-100 index reverses early gains to close 778 points lower
Pakistan implements revised income tax slabs for salaried class and government employees effective July 1st
Tax revisions from July 1: How much duty and tax will apply to which vehicles?
NA approves Finance Bill 2026-27, rejects opposition amendments
Featured

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking being observed today

President urges nation to embrace Karbala's message of truth, sacrifice on Ashura

PM urges nation to draw guidance from teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Pakistan, China co-host UNSC meeting on implementation of resolutions

Rubio says no country has right to charge for using an international waterway