KSE-100 index reverses early gains to close 778 points lower

Summary The Pakistan Stock Exchange experienced highly volatile trading on Tuesday, with the KSE-100 index reversing an early 900-point surge to close down by 778 points at the 177,692 level.
KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed sharp fluctuations during the second trading day of the business week, with the KSE-100 index ultimately losing its footing and closing in the negative zone.
The trading session kicked off on a highly bullish note, carrying strong upward momentum as the index rallied by over 900 points. This initial surge pushed the KSE-100 index to a peak level of 179,405 points during early trading hours.
However, the market failed to sustain the momentum as a sudden wave of bearish sentiment swept through the trading floor. Selling pressure dominated the remainder of the session and persisted until the closing bell. As a result of this downturn, the KSE-100 index shed 778 points, closing the day at 177,692 points.
This drop follows a prior decline on the preceding trading day, where the market had closed down by 450 points to settle at the 178,471-point mark.