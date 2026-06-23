KSE-100 index reverses early gains to close 778 points lower

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed sharp fluctuations during the second trading day of the business week, with the KSE-100 index ultimately losing its footing and closing in the negative zone.

The trading session kicked off on a highly bullish note, carrying strong upward momentum as the index rallied by over 900 points. This initial surge pushed the KSE-100 index to a peak level of 179,405 points during early trading hours.

However, the market failed to sustain the momentum as a sudden wave of bearish sentiment swept through the trading floor. Selling pressure dominated the remainder of the session and persisted until the closing bell. As a result of this downturn, the KSE-100 index shed 778 points, closing the day at 177,692 points.

This drop follows a prior decline on the preceding trading day, where the market had closed down by 450 points to settle at the 178,471-point mark.