Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

KSE-100 index reverses early gains to close 778 points lower

KSE-100 index reverses early gains to close 778 points lower
Updated on

Summary The Pakistan Stock Exchange experienced highly volatile trading on Tuesday, with the KSE-100 index reversing an early 900-point surge to close down by 778 points at the 177,692 level.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed sharp fluctuations during the second trading day of the business week, with the KSE-100 index ultimately losing its footing and closing in the negative zone.

The trading session kicked off on a highly bullish note, carrying strong upward momentum as the index rallied by over 900 points. This initial surge pushed the KSE-100 index to a peak level of 179,405 points during early trading hours.

However, the market failed to sustain the momentum as a sudden wave of bearish sentiment swept through the trading floor. Selling pressure dominated the remainder of the session and persisted until the closing bell. As a result of this downturn, the KSE-100 index shed 778 points, closing the day at 177,692 points.

This drop follows a prior decline on the preceding trading day, where the market had closed down by 450 points to settle at the 178,471-point mark.

 

Browse Topics
Business

Related News

Pakistan implements revised income tax slabs for salaried class and government employees effective July 1st
Tax revisions from July 1: How much duty and tax will apply to which vehicles?
NA approves Finance Bill 2026-27, rejects opposition amendments
Gold prices drop by Rs10,400 per tola in Pakistan
Featured

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking being observed today

President urges nation to embrace Karbala's message of truth, sacrifice on Ashura

PM urges nation to draw guidance from teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Pakistan, China co-host UNSC meeting on implementation of resolutions

Rubio says no country has right to charge for using an international waterway