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Gold prices drop by Rs10,400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs10,400 per tola in Pakistan
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Summary Gold prices plunged in local and global markets as 24-karat gold fell Rs10,400 per tola, while international gold prices dropped $104 per ounce.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold prices witnessed a sharp decline in both local and international markets after a one-day pause, with significant reductions recorded in gold and silver rates.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs10,400, bringing it down to Rs432,236.

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Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs9,360 to settle at Rs368,985.

Silver prices also moved downward, with the per tola rate falling by Rs487 to Rs6,664 in the local market.

 

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