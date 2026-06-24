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PSX Opens Strong as KSE-100 Index Reclaims 179,000 Level

PSX Opens Strong as KSE-100 Index Reclaims 179,000 Level
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Summary KSE-100 Index surged by more than 900 points shortly after the start of the trading session, reaching 179,405 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened on a positive note on Tuesday, with the benchmark index reclaiming the 179,000-point level during early trading.

According to market data, the KSE-100 Index surged by more than 900 points shortly after the start of the trading session, reaching 179,405 points.

Market analysts attributed the upward momentum to renewed investor confidence following the previous session’s volatility.

On the last trading day, the index had closed lower, falling by 450 points to settle at 178,471 points.

The early gains indicate a rebound in market sentiment as trading activity resumed for the second business day of the week at the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
 

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