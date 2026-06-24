KP decides to expand Safe City project to other districts

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The KP government has decided to extend the Safe City project to other districts, including merged districts, after Peshawar.

According to the budget document, Rs5.8 billion has been allocated for various districts in the budget for the next fiscal year, while Rs350 million has been estimated for the establishment of a command and control centre in Peshawar.

To prevent crime and control terrorist incidents, after Peshawar, it has been decided to launch the Safe City project in South and North Waziristan, Orakzai, Kurram, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Kohat, Tank, Mardan, Swat, Karak, and Mansehra.

The budget also includes a proposal to provide an additional Rs700 million for the Peshawar Safe City project. More than Rs2 billion has already been spent on this project.

It has been proposed to allocate Rs 1.8 billion for Phase One in South and North Waziristan, Orakzai and Kurram and to extend the scope of Safe City to Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur in Phase 2.

Rs1.6 billion has been allocated for the project, including Rs500 million for Kohat, Mardan and Swat, Rs350 million for Karak and Tank, and an initial proposal of Rs20 million for the Safe City project in Mansehra.