Dollar at 13-month high as rate hike bets, stock rout boost demand

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar extended gains to reach a fresh 13-month high against a basket of major ​currencies on Wednesday as investors sought shelter from a tech stock sell-off and positioned for Fed rate ‌hikes.

A broad sell-off in technology and semiconductor shares has dragged global stocks lower as investors take profits on a long rally, sparking safe-haven demand for dollar and bonds.

Meanwhile, expectations of a U.S. rate hike continued to build with Federal Reserve officials sounding increasingly hawkish amid the strength of the U.S. ​economy. Markets are pricing in a 37% chance of a 25-basis-point hike at the July meeting, up ​from 8.5% a week ago, and 70% for September up from 29.1%, according to CME ⁠FedWatch.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, ​climbed to a high of 101.44, the strongest level since May 13, 2025.

"The U.S. dollar is still the preferred safe-haven," ​said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

"Obviously the momentum is on its side at the moment, but I think there is a lot priced in," he said. "We'll have to see a correction in risk sentiment, one that's broader rather than ​just the tech sector, or the market further ratcheting up its expectations for hikes, before the dollar can go ​very much higher from here."

The euro last traded at $1.1375 , near a one-year low. The British pound weakened slightly to $1.3199, after Bank ‌of England ⁠policymaker Alan Taylor said an "extended hold" for interest rates was the right response to inflation pressure.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar was steady at $0.6918 ahead of the latest CPI reading later in the day. The New Zealand dollar weakened 0.05% to $0.5665, a fresh seven-month low.

Also supporting the safe-haven demand, the U.S. and Iran appeared to be at odds on some major aspects of their ​framework including nuclear issues and ​control of the Strait ⁠of Hormuz, raising questions about the viability of their fragile peace deal.

YEN LANGUISHES



The Japanese yen last traded at 161.57 after briefly weakening to a two-year low of 161.93 late ​on Monday as the greenback extended its gains. A break above 161.96 would leave the ​yen at its ⁠weakest level since 1986.

The latest round of verbal warnings from Japanese officials had done little to relieve sustained pressure on the currency, amid wide U.S.-Japan rate differentials and doubts about Tokyo's commitment to intervention.

The Japanese yen could weaken to 165 per dollar if the ⁠Fed raises ​interest rates this year, former Bank of Japan policymaker Sayuri Shirai said.

Some ​Bank of Japan board members called for further interest rate hikes to push the central bank's policy rate closer to levels deemed neutral to ​the economy, a summary of opinions at their June policy meeting showed on Wednesday.