Weekly oil pricing mechanism to remain in place

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik and Secretary Hamed Yaqoob Shaikh told oil companies that Pakistan’s weekly fuel pricing system will continue, with adjustments based on actual import premiums.

At a meeting with oil marketing companies and refineries, officials said there would be no immediate change to the pricing mechanism. Petrol prices will be linked to a $15.85 per barrel import premium from PSO’s latest cargo, while diesel will follow a $5–6 per barrel benchmark tied to Kuwait supplies.

Industry representatives raised concerns over frequent changes in pricing formulas, saying they had hurt profitability and investor confidence. Refineries also pointed to pressures from smuggled fuel and delayed price differential payments by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

The minister said a committee led by the prime minister was reviewing the system, adding that any shift towards full deregulation or daily pricing would be gradual.