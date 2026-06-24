Government strengthens control over Pakistan Petroleum as stake rises to nearly 75pc

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government's control over Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has strengthened significantly after its shareholding in the state-owned energy company increased to nearly 75%, according to a disclosure submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Pakistan Petroleum Limited informed the stock exchange that a total of 200,057,318 ordinary shares held by the Benazir Employees Stock Option Scheme (BESOS) Trust had been transferred to the government in accordance with a Supreme Court ruling.

As a result of the transfer, the government's ownership stake in PPL increased from 67.51 per cent to 74.86 per cent, consolidating its position as the dominant shareholder in one of Pakistan's largest oil and gas exploration and production companies.

According to sources, the transfer was carried out following a Supreme Court decision under which all shares associated with the Benazir Employees Stock Option Scheme were brought under government ownership.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited provided details of the transaction in an official communication sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, informing investors and market participants of the revised ownership structure.

The increase in state ownership is expected to further enhance the government's influence over strategic decisions, corporate governance and long-term policy direction at PPL, which plays a key role in Pakistan's energy sector.

PPL is one of the country's leading exploration and production companies and contributes significantly to domestic natural gas and crude oil supplies. The company operates several major fields and has remained an important component of Pakistan's energy security framework.

Market analysts said the increase in government ownership was unlikely to affect the company's day-to-day operations but could reinforce state oversight and policy alignment in a sector regarded as strategically important.

The development comes at a time when Pakistan is seeking to boost domestic energy production and reduce reliance on costly imports amid efforts to strengthen the economy and improve energy security.

Investors are expected to closely monitor any future changes in corporate strategy or governance arising from the revised shareholding structure.